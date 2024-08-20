Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
20.08.2024 12:35

The challenges for companies are great, as is the cost pressure - but Upper Austrians still have enough money to put aside. Hypo OÖ recorded further growth in the first half of the year and is pleased to report a record level of customer deposits.

At EUR 16.1 million, net profit after taxes was more than EUR 3 million below the half-year figure for 2023, and total assets were also slightly lower than in the previous year - these are the figures presented by Hypo Oberösterreich for the first six months of this year.

We were able to continue our growth trajectory in the first half of the year despite the subdued general economic situation.

„Das Sparbuch ist und bleibt trotz niedriger Zinsen ein Evergreen für die eiserne Reserve, die jederzeit verfügbar sein soll“, so Klaus Kumpfmüller, Generaldirektor der Hypo OÖ. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Klaus Kumpfmüller, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Hypo OÖ

Bild: Markus Wenzel

"Our growth in the first half of the year was above the industry average, especially in private residential construction financing. We were thus able to prove our standing as the number one residential construction bank," emphasizes Klaus Kumpfmüller, CEO of the bank, which operates out of Linz.

Growth was recorded in the lending business and there was also an increase in customer deposits. For the first time, the bank has exceeded the three billion euro mark - a record! Kumpfmüller explains this with an attractive range of savings products and the good credit rating, which is popular with customers: "We were able to carry over the momentum from the previous year."

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
