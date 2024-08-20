Hypo Oberösterreich popular
xxxx
The challenges for companies are great, as is the cost pressure - but Upper Austrians still have enough money to put aside. Hypo OÖ recorded further growth in the first half of the year and is pleased to report a record level of customer deposits.
At EUR 16.1 million, net profit after taxes was more than EUR 3 million below the half-year figure for 2023, and total assets were also slightly lower than in the previous year - these are the figures presented by Hypo Oberösterreich for the first six months of this year.
We were able to continue our growth trajectory in the first half of the year despite the subdued general economic situation.
Klaus Kumpfmüller, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Hypo OÖ
Bild: Markus Wenzel
"Our growth in the first half of the year was above the industry average, especially in private residential construction financing. We were thus able to prove our standing as the number one residential construction bank," emphasizes Klaus Kumpfmüller, CEO of the bank, which operates out of Linz.
Growth was recorded in the lending business and there was also an increase in customer deposits. For the first time, the bank has exceeded the three billion euro mark - a record! Kumpfmüller explains this with an attractive range of savings products and the good credit rating, which is popular with customers: "We were able to carry over the momentum from the previous year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.