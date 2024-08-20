Burgenland leads the way
Pleasing breeding season for our white storks
While the summer heatwave is still going on, the white storks begin their
white storks start migrating as early as mid-August. According to an initial interim assessment, a pleasing number of young birds have fledged in the local stork nests this year and are now getting ready for their long journey south.
They are particularly majestic to look at and a sure indicator that the cold season is over. The nature conservation association "BirdLife Austria" counts the Austrian white stork breeding pairs and their young birds every year with the help of numerous partner organizations, municipalities and many volunteers.
According to the data available so far from 240 eyries in Burgenland and Lower Austria (information on the remaining 300 or so eyries will be received in the second half of the year), the breeding success is just under 2.6 fledged young birds per occupied eyrie. "That's a pleasingly high figure!" says Eva Karner-Ranner, coordinator of the white stork census.
"Of course, we have to wait for the results from the other federal states, which could push the average breeding success down, but at least for Eastern Austria it looks like an almost sensational breeding success this year!"
Departure of the storks
Between mid-August and early September, the white storks leave their breeding grounds and set off on the long journey to their wintering grounds. The eastward migrating storks, which include most Austrian storks, are classic long-distance migrants that spend the winter in East and South Africa. Among the western migrants, which include the Vorarlberg storks, there are now numerous birds that only migrate as far as south-western Europe or stay in Central Europe. "As a result, their migration is delayed in some cases or does not occur at all," says the expert, "so with luck you can see storks at Lake Constance even in the height of winter."
Current gatherings for resting
During the migration period in August, there are clusters of storks, for example in the Innviertel region of Upper Austria, in the foothills of the Alps in Lower Austria and in the upper Mur Valley in Styria. These are either local storks that gather on favorable feeding areas, such as large meadows, and strengthen themselves before migration, or storks migrating from neighboring countries.
Final results 2023
In the past breeding season, a new Austrian record was set with 522 nesting pairs. Most storks breed in Burgenland (148 pairs). The strong increase in the population in recent years is mainly due to the Vorarlberg Rhine Valley, but the breeding population of white storks is also on the rise again in Burgenland and Styria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.