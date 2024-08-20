“I also got signs at Rapid back then, …”

Will Goretzka stay at Bayern or will he leave Munich after all? If the bosses have their way, the central midfielder should look for a new club. After all, the center is particularly strong this year with Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, João Palhinha and Konrad Laimer. Coach Vincent Kompany is said to have made it clear to Goretzka that the 29-year-old's minutes will be few and far between this season. He was not in the squad for the DFB Cup on Friday in Ulm (4:0).