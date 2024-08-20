Vorteilswelt
Lothar Matthäus:

“I also got signs at Rapid back then, …”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 10:05

Lothar Matthäus doesn't mince his words - and also has a clear opinion on Leon Goretzka, who should leave Bayern if possible. "During my time as a coach at Rapid Vienna, I also received signals from the club that some players are simply too expensive," said Matthäus.

Will Goretzka stay at Bayern or will he leave Munich after all? If the bosses have their way, the central midfielder should look for a new club. After all, the center is particularly strong this year with Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, João Palhinha and Konrad Laimer. Coach Vincent Kompany is said to have made it clear to Goretzka that the 29-year-old's minutes will be few and far between this season. He was not in the squad for the DFB Cup on Friday in Ulm (4:0).

Goretzka joined on a free transfer from Schalke in 2018 and has since made 221 appearances for Munich. Together, they have won the league five times, the DFB Cup twice, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. His contract runs until 2026.

Goretzka one of the top earners
"If Goretzka thinks he won't get a chance in Munich, he has to decide for himself what to do. As far as I can tell from the outside, I think he's being treated fairly. As a coach during my time at Rapid Vienna (2001 to 2002, editor's note), I also received signs from the club that some players are simply too expensive," Matthäus said in his Sky column. Goretzka is said to earn between 15 and 18 million euros per year at Bayern.

Goretzka's teammates are behind him. Thomas Müller said: "We'll see what happens in the next few days and weeks or whenever. But Leon is one of us. As a team-mate, he shows how important we are to him. It's the same for each other. He's not in an easy situation right now, but he's still training really well."

And Kimmich: "From a player's point of view, I really like being on the pitch with Leon. I feel a bit sorry for him. But I'm not the one who can make a decision, it's a decision for the coach and the club. And I don't know what talks are going on."

The subject of Leon Goretzka will certainly be a topic of conversation in the coming days.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

