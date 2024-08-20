Volleyball record
“The hundred is a great honor for me”
Volleyball legionnaire Monika Chrtianska is smashing her way to her first European Championship appearance in more than 50 years with the ÖVV women. The Innsbruck native (28) is heading for her 100th international match in the qualifiers, making her the Tyrolean record player: "I never thought of that when I made my debut ten years ago."
Austria's women's volleyball team has not qualified for a European Championship since Italy in 1971. Now the ÖVV team has made a perfect start to qualifying for Euro Volley 2026 with a 3-0 win in North Macedonia.
"The European Championships are a dream come true for all of us," says outside attacker Monika Chrtianska, summing up the mood. The Innsbruck native plays a central role in the Austrian team, and not just because of her attacking performance: "I've been part of the team the longest, so I also bear responsibility."
Team debut ten years ago
Monika is already approaching her 100th international match, making the attacker the Tyrolean record international: "The hundredth is a great honor for me. I never thought about that when I made my debut ten years ago."
International career
The daughter of master coach Stefan Chrtiansky made a career at the net, after several clubs in Austria and Switzerland, the volleyball legionnaire now earns her money in Charleroi: "I feel very comfortable there, the club is also family-oriented."
There were 9,000 spectators at the cup final, and at derbies there are often people standing outside the hall without tickets.
Monika Chrtianska über die belgische Liga
Monika is particularly enthusiastic about the popularity of the fans in the Belgian league: "There were 9,000 spectators at the cup final, and people often stand outside our arena without tickets at derbies."
And even more fans could come next season. They finished fourth in 2022 and third in 2023. "We really want to get to the final," reveals Chrtianska.
