For luxury watches
eBay brings authenticity check to Austria
eBay is getting serious: the online giant is now expanding its authenticity service "With authenticity check" to the whole of Europe - and Austria is included! This means that local watch fans and dealers can now sell their luxury pieces across the border and be sure that everything is genuine.
Interest in luxury watches is booming: last year alone, five Rolex watches were sold on eBay.de every day - the most expensive for a whopping 17,156 euros. So it's no wonder that eBay is now following suit and expanding its authenticity check. Austrian dealers can now also sell their valuable pieces to buyers in Germany, the largest watch market in the EU. The best thing about it: the service is free of charge and applies to all watches with a value of 1,800 euros or more.
This is what happens with the authenticity service
With the authenticity service "With authenticity check", the corresponding offers are sent to eBay partner Stoll & Co, a leading expert in watches. eBay itself describes the service with the words: "Real watches. Checked by real experts." The authenticity service is available for watches with a value of 1,800 euros or more for B2C and C2C sellers.
The eBay Authenticity Service offers a multi-level check to ensure that the watch you are buying is authentic and matches the description. The eBay Authenticity Service has proven popular (and growing) in the United States thanks to its focus on customer satisfaction, value and integrity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
