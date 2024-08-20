eBay brings authenticity check to Austria

Interest in luxury watches is booming: last year alone, five Rolex watches were sold on eBay.de every day - the most expensive for a whopping 17,156 euros. So it's no wonder that eBay is now following suit and expanding its authenticity check. Austrian dealers can now also sell their valuable pieces to buyers in Germany, the largest watch market in the EU. The best thing about it: the service is free of charge and applies to all watches with a value of 1,800 euros or more.