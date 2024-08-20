Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stopped by police

Over Tyrolean mountain pass with a scrap caravan

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 08:10

Disregarding the driving ban, a caravan with numerous defects, no registration, no driving license: the list of offences committed by a Romanian driver who was pulled out of traffic by the police on the Hahntennjoch mountain pass in Tyrol on Monday is anything but short.

comment0 Kommentare

In winter it is closed due to the snow masses and avalanche danger - in summer it has to be closed regularly due to storms and mudslides. The spectacular pass road, which connects the Tyrolean districts of Imst and Reutte, is not without its dangers and has its pitfalls. It is not for nothing that caravans are banned from driving there.

Romanian pulled out of traffic
However, a Romanian was relatively unimpressed by this on Monday. The driver, who was driving uphill with his caravan on the Hahntennjochstraße (L246) towards Außerfern, was pulled out of traffic by the police on the Imst side and checked.

Zitat Icon

In addition, the driver was unable to produce a valid driving license or a valid registration certificate for the caravan trailer.

Die Ermittler

Serious defects on the caravan
"The officers found serious defects on the caravan trailer. In addition, the driver was unable to produce a valid driving license and a valid registration certificate for the caravan trailer," said the investigators.

Security deposit and charges
The Romanian was immediately prohibited from continuing his journey. Due to the violations, a security deposit of almost one thousand euros was collected from him. Corresponding charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf