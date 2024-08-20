Stopped by police
Over Tyrolean mountain pass with a scrap caravan
Disregarding the driving ban, a caravan with numerous defects, no registration, no driving license: the list of offences committed by a Romanian driver who was pulled out of traffic by the police on the Hahntennjoch mountain pass in Tyrol on Monday is anything but short.
In winter it is closed due to the snow masses and avalanche danger - in summer it has to be closed regularly due to storms and mudslides. The spectacular pass road, which connects the Tyrolean districts of Imst and Reutte, is not without its dangers and has its pitfalls. It is not for nothing that caravans are banned from driving there.
Romanian pulled out of traffic
However, a Romanian was relatively unimpressed by this on Monday. The driver, who was driving uphill with his caravan on the Hahntennjochstraße (L246) towards Außerfern, was pulled out of traffic by the police on the Imst side and checked.
In addition, the driver was unable to produce a valid driving license or a valid registration certificate for the caravan trailer.
Die Ermittler
Serious defects on the caravan
"The officers found serious defects on the caravan trailer. In addition, the driver was unable to produce a valid driving license and a valid registration certificate for the caravan trailer," said the investigators.
Security deposit and charges
The Romanian was immediately prohibited from continuing his journey. Due to the violations, a security deposit of almost one thousand euros was collected from him. Corresponding charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.