SK Sturm announced the signing of attacker Belmin Beganovic. The "Krone" had already reported at the end of June about the black interest in the top talent from the SV Ried youth team. It is not the first reinforcement for Sturm from the Innviertel.
The 19-year-old moves from SV Ried to Sturm with immediate effect and signs a contract until 2028. Beganović can look back on 35 professional appearances, twelve of them in the Bundesliga, for the Innviertel club, in which he scored six goals and provided five assists. In Graz, Beganović will initially play for Sturm II in the 2nd division.
"Despite his young age, Belmin has already gained experience in the Bundesliga and the second division," said sporting director Schicker. "But he is not yet at the end of his development. He has very good pace and fulfills many of the criteria of the requirement profile for our strikers."
Following the transfer of defensive gem Arjan Malic, Beganovic is the next talent to be released by Graz from Ried. In view of the sometimes high six-figure sums and the long contract terms, it is clear that Sturm attaches great importance to the potential of the respective players.
"If the opportunity arises to move to one of the best clubs in Austria, you don't have to think twice," says Beganovic. "Andreas Schicker and the people in charge at Sturm have shown me a clear plan that I can fully identify with. I'm convinced that I can develop perfectly in Graz and I'm really looking forward to the challenge that awaits me here."
