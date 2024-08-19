Severe weather operations are now happening “much more often”

At the weekend, a number of mudslides occurred in the Zell am See and Kaprun area as a result of a thunderstorm, there was flooding in places and one person was seriously injured - the "Krone" reported. "The clean-up work has been completed, now it's the turn of the road maintenance and torrent control teams," it says. Above all, the debris is now being cleared from the torrent barriers - so that they are free in case something comes down from the mountain again.