Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Firefighter emphasizes:

Severe weather operations are now happening “much more often”

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 21:00

A breather for the Pinzgau emergency services after many mudslides and floods in the past few days. Now the torrent barriers are being cleared again: "We all hope that the weather holds", the firefighters say.

comment0 Kommentare

"You can already see the climate change here": Klaus Portenkirchner, leader of the Pinzgau firefighters, says after the storm operations. "There isn't a year without these operations anymore. Compared to the past, there are considerably more," emphasizes the Dienten native with 45 years of fire department experience.

(Bild: EXPA/ JFK)
(Bild: EXPA/ JFK)

At the weekend, a number of mudslides occurred in the Zell am See and Kaprun area as a result of a thunderstorm, there was flooding in places and one person was seriously injured - the "Krone" reported. "The clean-up work has been completed, now it's the turn of the road maintenance and torrent control teams," it says. Above all, the debris is now being cleared from the torrent barriers - so that they are free in case something comes down from the mountain again.

Some, such as the Kaprun Menggbach, had to be cleared several times, says Manfred Höger from the Zell district authority: "We are all very happy about the correctly dimensioned barriers." A detailed inspection of the damage is underway. "We hope that the weather holds," concludes Portenkirchner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf