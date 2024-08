“Traumschiff” scriptwriter Bassauer dies

Worked for ZDF, among others

Bassauer first worked for ZDF, then for Norddeutscher Rundfunk and finally as a freelance author. He wrote scripts, for example for the series "Hamburg Transit" (1970 to 1974), "Adelheid und ihre Mörder" (1993 to 2007) and for "Schlosshotel Orth" (1996 to 2003).