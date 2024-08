More wolves, but fewer livestock kills in the previous year

Fewer sheep and goats killed

Despite the increase in the wolf population, the number of livestock killed in 2023 was almost 37% lower than in the previous year. "This is due to the decline in losses of sheep and goats. Unfortunately, there were more losses of cattle, horses and wild deer in 2023 than in the previous year," explained Rebecca Rau, one of the report's authors. Most livestock losses were recorded in Tyrol and Carinthia.