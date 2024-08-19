Klopp to ex-players: “Are you completely stupid?”

The cluo of Dortmund's marketing department: they let Piszczek and Blaszczykowski "Skype" with each other about their joint farewell match. Only to then come to the conclusion that another coach is needed. "We'll call the retired coach," it dawns on Piszczzek. In no time at all, Klopp is on the line, initially wearing sunglasses, and all three are having a great time. "You've finally got your farewell game," says Klopp, who once won two championships with both of them in the Dortmund squad: "And you want to train the night before? Are you completely stupid or what?" Another cult appearance from Dortmund's coaching hero.