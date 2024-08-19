"Return" to BVB
Klopp to ex-players: “Are you completely stupid?”
"Are you completely stupid or what?" laughs Jürgen Klopp in his carefree manner. "Kloppo" will coach Dortmund on September 7, the farewell match of his former protégés Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski at the BVB stadium. The verbal pre-match banter whets the appetite.
The cluo of Dortmund's marketing department: they let Piszczek and Blaszczykowski "Skype" with each other about their joint farewell match. Only to then come to the conclusion that another coach is needed. "We'll call the retired coach," it dawns on Piszczzek. In no time at all, Klopp is on the line, initially wearing sunglasses, and all three are having a great time. "You've finally got your farewell game," says Klopp, who once won two championships with both of them in the Dortmund squad: "And you want to train the night before? Are you completely stupid or what?" Another cult appearance from Dortmund's coaching hero.
"I don't give a shit"
So the headline stands (and went) through the German media world as well as through the BVB social media channels. Klopp returns to the coaching bench. Not quite true, but not entirely false either.
They wanted to know which of the two teams he actually wanted to coach, Team Piszczek or Team Blaszczykowski. Klopp's reply: "I don't give a damn."
