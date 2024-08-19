Birgit Nilsson: “Vienna, Vienna, only you alone”

Tennis is actually a tradition in the small southern Swedish town of Båstad. After this summer, perhaps opera will soon be too? Because the highlight of the "Birgit Nilsson Days" was a big opera gala after the concerts. Verdi's "Masked Ball" was on the program as an open-air spectacle. However, what had previously been an open-air concert in front of Nilsson's birthplace (most recently "Tosca") was moved to the tennis arena in Båstad for the first time. And despite unexpected tenor changes, it was a brilliant performance.