Birgit Nilsson: “Vienna, Vienna, only you alone”
A visit to the home of the unforgotten opera singer Birgit Nilsson. Her birthplace on the southern Swedish coast is now a museum commemorating her close relationship with Vienna - and the "Birgit Nilsson Days" bring great open-air opera to the Swedish Riviera!
Sitting in a horse-drawn carriage, the great Birgit Nilsson (1918-2005) greets you with a cheerful wave. Behind her is St. Stephen's Cathedral, still surrounded by cars. The old photo adorns the entrance to the film room in the Birgit Nilsson Museum in Västra Karup in the district of Båstad on the southern Swedish coast. "Vienna, Vienna, only you alone" was one of Nilsson's favorite encores. This is why the museum is currently commemorating her great love for the city under this title.
Birgit Nilsson was born in Västra Karup in 1918, where the farm is located that her father wanted her to take over as his only child. But Birgit wanted to go out into the world. Her mother already had a beautiful voice. Birgit also sang in the church choir and did well at agricultural college before going to Stockholm to study singing.
She made her debut in Vienna in 1954 as Sieglinde in "Die Walküre". She returned shortly afterwards as Brünnhilde, a role that remains unrivaled to this day. Nilsson was celebrated all over the world. But her favorite artistic locations were probably Bayreuth, New York and Vienna. The State Opera chronicle counts well over 200 performances. Here she also triumphed as the Dyer, as Turandot, as Elektra and in her favorite role, Isolde.
In 1968 the Vienna Philharmonic made her an honorary member, in the same year she became an Austrian Chamber Singer and also an honorary member of the State Opera. All the decrees, medals and rings are proudly displayed in the showcases. And in the video, standing-room-only fans ask the newly honored singer to wait for her fans at the stage door next time
Birgit Nilsson's marriage was childless, so she donated her fortune to a foundation during her lifetime. The foundation not only awards the hugely endowed Nilsson Prize, but also a scholarship for young Swedish talent worth around 21,000 euros. The wonderful Matilda Sterby has just been awarded this. She is well known in Vienna from the Volksoper, where she made her successful debut in Puccini's "La Rondine" in April.
In the church in Västra Karup, where Nilsson has already sung benefit concerts for the nearby open-air museum, Matilda Sterby now gave a magnificent performance with her luminous, full-bodied soprano, and was a delight as Mozart's Fiordiligi and with songs by Stehnhammer. Next season she will return to the Volksoper as the Countess of Figaro. Quite a lot of Vienna in the beautiful south of Sweden!
Tennis is actually a tradition in the small southern Swedish town of Båstad. After this summer, perhaps opera will soon be too? Because the highlight of the "Birgit Nilsson Days" was a big opera gala after the concerts. Verdi's "Masked Ball" was on the program as an open-air spectacle. However, what had previously been an open-air concert in front of Nilsson's birthplace (most recently "Tosca") was moved to the tennis arena in Båstad for the first time. And despite unexpected tenor changes, it was a brilliant performance.
Sweden's King Gustav III is shot out of jealousy at the end of Verdi's "Masked Ball" because he loves Amelia, the wife of his secretary. Amelia was also an important role for Nilsson. And Gustav III, actually murdered in 1792, donated the altar in Båstad church. Where the young Nilsson sang in the choir. The perfect choice of piece.
Only Gustav(o) caused problems. Michael Fabiano was scheduled to sing the great tenor role. He felt indisposed. Sergio Escobar was flown in as a replacement, who bravely stepped in. Until he too lost his voice. So Gustav eins, Michael Fabiano, had to take to the stage to die with a powerful voice after all.
Where colleagues such as Joyce El-Khoury (Amelia), Marina Monzó as the delightful Oscar, Daniela Barcellona as the fantastic Ulrica and Fredrik Zetterström as the nobly timbred Count Anckarström were waiting. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducted the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra and the combined church choirs from the surrounding area with great skill. A beautiful gesture, certainly to Birgit Nilsson's taste.
