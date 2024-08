Arsonore brings Leonhard Baumgartner to Graz

Sovereign victory

He was able to demonstrate his own class on Saturday at the international classical music competition "Eurovision Young Musicians" in the Norwegian cultural capital Bodø, which he won with aplomb. With the first movement of Henri Vieuxtemps' Violin Concerto No. 5 in A minor, he left ten competitors in his wake. Hugo Svedberg from Sweden and Fabian Johannes Egger from Germany took second and third place. Baumgartner thus follows in the footsteps of Julian Rachlin, Lydia Baich, Alexandra Soumm, Dalibor Karvay and Ziyu He, who have won this competition for Austria since it was founded in 1982.