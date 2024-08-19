For "motivation"
Instructor offered young soldiers a blowjob
A strange incident is causing a stir in the Austrian army: a female instructor is said to have offered oral sex to conscripts in order to "motivate" the young soldiers. She also shocked them with Nazi slogans and called her protégés inappropriate nicknames - yet there were no consequences for the woman with the rank of corporal.
Witnesses reported the verbal derailment of the army instructor, as reported by the "Presse". "Do I have to give you a blow job now to motivate you?", she is said to have asked her troops. Two weeks later, shortly before an enlistment, she is said to have explained: "A beer and a blowjob in the evening and then it'll be fine anyway."
Nicknames from Barbie to kebab man
The corporal is also said to have come up with several nicknames for the conscripts. According to the report, she called the young soldiers Barbie, Wackeldackel, Hanni, Schnucki, Brille, Dicker, Dönermann or Großmaul.
The woman justified the use of the nicknames by saying that she could not remember the real names. The instructor justified herself by saying that the people addressed in this way had therefore never complained.
The case nevertheless ended up before the federal disciplinary authority. However, it did not take any action: According to "Presse", the authority saw too little substrate in the accusations, so no action was taken.
Statement too "amusing" for sexual harassment
Although the statements about oral sex were confirmed by the soldiers concerned, they were not taken seriously. The disciplinary authority stated that a conscript had "left the place amused" after making the statement. As a result, it was not considered sexual harassment.
Instructor explained: "Cleaning makes you free"
Further alleged misconduct was also scrutinized. The female instructor allegedly stroked a soldier and called two others "Kanaks". In response to a soldier's question as to why he had to clean his weapon, she reportedly said: "Cleaning sets you free". This slogan probably borrows from the Nazi slogan "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work makes you free"), which was emblazoned on the gates of Nazi concentration camps.
These statements were denied by the instructor: "Half my family comes from Poland and therefore I would never use this slogan," the woman is said to have explained. The proceedings against her were eventually dropped. The disciplinary authority justified this step by saying that not every spontaneous statement should be "weighed in the balance".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.