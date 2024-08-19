Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For "motivation"

Instructor offered young soldiers a blowjob

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 13:59

A strange incident is causing a stir in the Austrian army: a female instructor is said to have offered oral sex to conscripts in order to "motivate" the young soldiers. She also shocked them with Nazi slogans and called her protégés inappropriate nicknames - yet there were no consequences for the woman with the rank of corporal.

comment0 Kommentare

Witnesses reported the verbal derailment of the army instructor, as reported by the "Presse". "Do I have to give you a blow job now to motivate you?", she is said to have asked her troops. Two weeks later, shortly before an enlistment, she is said to have explained: "A beer and a blowjob in the evening and then it'll be fine anyway."

Nicknames from Barbie to kebab man
The corporal is also said to have come up with several nicknames for the conscripts. According to the report, she called the young soldiers Barbie, Wackeldackel, Hanni, Schnucki, Brille, Dicker, Dönermann or Großmaul.

The woman justified the use of the nicknames by saying that she could not remember the real names. The instructor justified herself by saying that the people addressed in this way had therefore never complained.

The case nevertheless ended up before the federal disciplinary authority. However, it did not take any action: According to "Presse", the authority saw too little substrate in the accusations, so no action was taken. 

Statement too "amusing" for sexual harassment 
Although the statements about oral sex were confirmed by the soldiers concerned, they were not taken seriously. The disciplinary authority stated that a conscript had "left the place amused" after making the statement. As a result, it was not considered sexual harassment.

Instructor explained: "Cleaning makes you free"
Further alleged misconduct was also scrutinized. The female instructor allegedly stroked a soldier and called two others "Kanaks". In response to a soldier's question as to why he had to clean his weapon, she reportedly said: "Cleaning sets you free". This slogan probably borrows from the Nazi slogan "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work makes you free"), which was emblazoned on the gates of Nazi concentration camps.

These statements were denied by the instructor: "Half my family comes from Poland and therefore I would never use this slogan," the woman is said to have explained. The proceedings against her were eventually dropped. The disciplinary authority justified this step by saying that not every spontaneous statement should be "weighed in the balance".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf