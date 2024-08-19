End of Hamilton’s career? “Have a plan in mind”

"I would like a longer break"

Among other things, Hamilton is the producer of the new Hollywood film "F1" with Brad Pitt. The film is due to be released in 2025. Unrealistic scenes have no place in it. "They had the idea of a scene in which a car rolls over and then just drives on. We had to cut that bullshit because we want the movie to be as authentic as possible," explains Hamilton and admits: "There are days when I want nothing more than a break, a real break that lasts longer than the few weeks between December and January. But I have a plan in my head for when it should be."