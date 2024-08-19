Formula 1 veteran
End of Hamilton’s career? “Have a plan in mind”
Will Lewis Hamilton retire soon? The seven-time Formula 1 champion at least already has "a plan in mind".
At the age of 39, the Briton is still chasing points in the premier class, will switch to Ferrari next year and does not give the impression that he will be ending his career any time soon.
"There are so many people who have ended their careers early and now wish they had driven a little longer," says Hamilton in an interview with Esquire magazine. "They say: stay with it as long as possible. But I only want to drive if I'm still competitive," Hamilton continues. And he is certainly still competitive. In the 14 races up to the summer break, Hamilton finished on the podium four times. These included two victories at the British and Belgian Grand Prix and third places in Spain and Hungary. The Mercedes driver is currently in sixth place in the drivers' world championship with 150 points.
However, he has lost his youthful lightness of touch. "When you're 22 years old, it's much easier to train. You didn't need to recover, you didn't have any responsibilities outside the sport. Now it's different - you have to juggle more things," says Hamilton about his side projects.
"I would like a longer break"
Among other things, Hamilton is the producer of the new Hollywood film "F1" with Brad Pitt. The film is due to be released in 2025. Unrealistic scenes have no place in it. "They had the idea of a scene in which a car rolls over and then just drives on. We had to cut that bullshit because we want the movie to be as authentic as possible," explains Hamilton and admits: "There are days when I want nothing more than a break, a real break that lasts longer than the few weeks between December and January. But I have a plan in my head for when it should be."
Eighth world championship title?
Hamilton has not yet revealed his concrete plans for a possible end to his career. It can be assumed that he wants to win his eighth world championship title with Ferrari and thus become the sole record champion before he takes his well-deserved retirement.
