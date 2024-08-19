It's over!
Around 90,000 visitors at the Gols folk festival
The Gols Folk Festival 2024 is history. The fair, amusement park, gastronomy and cultural summer were open for ten days. While there were around 95,000 visitors in 2023, around 5,000 fewer people came this year. Nevertheless, most were satisfied.
The final balance is divided. While showmen and restaurateurs were satisfied, things could have gone better for the exhibitors at the trade fair.
Albert Moser sums up the business in one word: "Depressing." The heat was not ideal for the trade fair. "In addition, the automotive industry is currently in a difficult phase. The trade fair was a reflection of this." While his TukTuks aroused a lot of interest, the cars were only looked at.
Autohaus Moser has been at the Volksfest for 49 years. Now they would like to see some modernization. A shortening, for example. "Ten days is a long time. Interested people would certainly come even if the fair only lasted five days," say the Mosers.
Showmen and restaurateurs were satisfied, however. Alfred Bleich, for example, knows that the evenings were particularly busy. "Our Tsunami was well utilized. We are satisfied," says the Pamhagen resident. Gastronomer Jörg Gebauer was also at the amusement park with his Genusswerkstatt. He agrees with Bleich. "People always eat and drink," says Gebauer. "The weather was perfect, we're close to 2023 with the result. We can't complain."
New organizers of the Kultursommer
Bernd and Iris Heinrich - who organized the Kultursommer for the first time this year - were also satisfied.
"The short version: it was awesome. The long version: it was very cool," they laugh. The atmosphere among the exhibitors was particularly good. "Everyone was happy to be able to exhibit. And we were happy that we were able to organize the Kultursommer. You can see that. Everyone was happy," says the couple in high spirits.
However, it is still unclear what the Kultursommer 2025 will look like. The main school is due to be renovated next year. "But we very much hope that there will also be a cultural summer in 2025," says the Heinrichs.
And what does the municipality say about the 2024 festival? "We would like to thank all exhibitors and visitors for a great festival in 2024," said organizer Dieter Horvath and Mayor Kilian Brandstätter. "As always, it was a great festival."
By the way: The Volksfest 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 17, 2025. Then it will be Gols again: Where the fair is a festival!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
