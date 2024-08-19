Astonishment after song
Ice cold revenge! Haaland laughs at opponent
He who laughs last, laughs best. That's what Manchester City striker Erling Haaland must have thought on Sunday. He not only scored the opening goal in the 2:0 win against Chelsea FC, but also made fun of his opponent Marc Cucurella - ice-cold revenge!
It took Erling Haaland just 18 minutes to score his first goal of the new Premier League season. The Norwegian shook off Cucurella and finished with ice-cold precision to make it 1:0 for Manchester City.
In the second half, Haaland and Cucurella got in each other's way again. The latter was lying on the ground in pain and shouted something at Haaland. But the Man City striker did not help Cucurella. On the contrary: Haaland laughed at his opponent.
Haaland amazed
And there was a reason for this: Haaland took revenge on Cucurella in his very own way. "Last year he asked me for my jersey, and now he's starting to sing about me," Haaland told "Viaplay" after the game.
Own European Championship song for Cucurella
What Haaland means by this: During the European Championship, Cucurella, who won the title with Spain, became a cult figure. The defender even had his own European Championship song, which he repeatedly sang at the top of his voice. It went: "Haaland, you better shake, Cucurella is coming." Now there was a retort from the "goal machine" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
