Two Carinthians die after accidents in Lower Austria

A Carinthian driver (34) was driving without a license on Saturday evening near Mistelbach in Lower Austria - he left the A5 Nord/Weinviertel freeway and crashed into an embankment. The cause is still unclear. The car came to rest on its roof on the carriageway. The man from Völkermarkt had to be freed from the car and treated by other road users, after which he was taken to Mistelbach Regional Hospital by the ambulance service. There he succumbed to his injuries.