From September 2
Climate bonus to be transferred in record time
The climate bonus is coming! Payment will be made from September 2 this year - again without application and automatically. According to the Ministry of Climate Action, more than 90 percent of all those entitled to the bonus have already received it directly.
The basic amount this year is 145 euros, including the regional compensation, the payment levels are 145, 195, 245 and 290 euros.
Around 2.1 million transfers are planned every day this year. This means that payments should now be completed in the course of the first week. In the first year, there were only 300,000 transactions per day.
Postal delivery takes a little longer
At the same time, postal deliveries will start in the first week of September. The number of vouchers sent by post has been reduced by around a third since the start of the climate bonus. According to the Ministry, this corresponds to a saving of around 400,000 letters.
This year, around 847,000 RSa and RSb letters will be delivered personally. This should take around eight weeks, according to the ministry.
Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) praised the payment of the climate bonus as "one of the largest digitization projects in the country". Over 7.8 million citizens will receive this directly into their account within a few days - "without having to do anything for it", said Gewessler: "That's something to be proud of throughout Europe."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
