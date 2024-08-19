Selensky names final goal for invasion for the first time

Situation in Donbass is coming to a head

The Ukrainian units appear to be coming under heavy pressure, particularly in the areas around the Donbass. They have already had to withdraw from some places. The area around Torezk in particular is "more than just defense for Ukraine, it is now the main goal of our defense measures in general to destroy as much as possible of Russia's potential, the potential for war, and to carry out maximum counterattack work," Selensky emphasized.