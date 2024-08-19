Digital asylum money has already been paid out 600 times

The initial scepticism among aid organizations should have evaporated: since the beginning of the summer, refugees have no longer been given cash as part of a pilot project in the area around Steyr, but the amount due has been booked onto a Visa card - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Governor Thomas Stelzer and Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (both ÖVP), who is still a member of the provincial integration council, are now taking stock. A total of three digital payments have been made to date, specifically in mid-July, at the end of July and in mid-August. "This means that digital payments have now been made more than 600 times in total," summarizes Hattmannsdorfer.