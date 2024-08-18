Vorteilswelt
Not in accordance with the law

Trump plans military action against US criminals

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 18:57

Former US President Trump has many plans should he be re-elected. Even his supporters are uncomfortable with the idea of using the US military against US citizens.

comment0 Kommentare

Donald Trump has made it unmistakably clear in several speeches and interviews what his plans are for his second term in office. Among other things, he has hinted at the prosecution of political opponents. And he has made it clear that he intends to use the US military for national law enforcement, including border patrols, suppressing protests and even fighting crime in major cities governed by Democrats.

A border patrol officer on the border between Mexico and the USA (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
A border patrol officer on the border between Mexico and the USA
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

An exception so far
A sensitive issue. A law dating back to the Civil War prohibits the US president from deploying US troops on US soil. However, there is one exception: the Insurrection Act. The last time this was used was during the serious riots in Los Angeles in 1992, after white police officers were acquitted after being filmed on video beating up black motorist Rodney King. At the time, however, the Governor of California, Pete Wilson, and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Tom Bradley, had asked the government for help to restore order.

Theoretically, however, the US president could also do this without the consent of the governors. This is what happened in the 1950s and 60s when racists in the southern states blocked the court-ordered desegregation of schools.

Military not properly trained
The military was also deployed for border protection under the current President Joe Biden - but only in a supporting role. The problem: regular troops are generally trained for use in combat situations and not for enforcing national security. This increases the risk of serious and sometimes even fatal mistakes.

Trump's idea of deploying American troops against Americans on home soil has even caused quiet unease among some of his allies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

