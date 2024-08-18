Trump plans military action against US criminals

An exception so far

A sensitive issue. A law dating back to the Civil War prohibits the US president from deploying US troops on US soil. However, there is one exception: the Insurrection Act. The last time this was used was during the serious riots in Los Angeles in 1992, after white police officers were acquitted after being filmed on video beating up black motorist Rodney King. At the time, however, the Governor of California, Pete Wilson, and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Tom Bradley, had asked the government for help to restore order.