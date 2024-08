Struber avoids cup defeat with Cologne

Bochum lose at second-division club

The favorites largely held their own, but VfL Bochum were the first first-division club to suffer on Sunday. Twelve weeks after being saved in the relegation play-off, Bochum lost 1-0 at second-division side Regensburg. Last year's cup shockers Saarbrücken bowed out immediately this time - after a 1:1 after extra time in a penalty shoot-out against 1. FC Nürnberg.