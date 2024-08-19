Here you can still experience Coldplay live

The easiest way to get to the concert is to take the U2 line to Stadion station. From 3 p.m., this line will run at 3-minute intervals. An insider tip in good weather is to take the U3 to Schlachthausgasse station and then take a relaxed walk through the Prater. For departures, the U2 will be extended to 2-minute intervals with five additional trains and bus route 11A will also run more frequently. The Krieau U2 station will be closed for the duration of the removal. On Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, all subway trains will also run one hour longer at night.