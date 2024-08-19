Band on approach
Here you can still experience Coldplay live
Preparations are underway for the British pop band's four completely sold-out mega-concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium. But Chris Martin & Co. will also be wowing audiences elsewhere in Vienna
Only two days to go until the long-awaited Coldplay concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium. From August 21 to 25, the British band will enchant around 240,000 concertgoers on a total of four evenings. There were 600,000 ticket requests for the Vienna concerts alone, of which not even 50 percent could be fulfilled.
Concerts should take place safely
Extensive preparations for the Coldplay concerts are in full swing at the Vienna Provincial Police Headquarters. Both uniformed and civilian forces as well as task forces and special units will be deployed. There will be temporary traffic closures and restricted areas around the stadium, extending as far as the Praterstern. Access and entry controls will also be carried out. Searches will also be carried out in the course of these checks. So it is best to travel by public transport!
The easiest way to get to the concert is to take the U2 line to Stadion station. From 3 p.m., this line will run at 3-minute intervals. An insider tip in good weather is to take the U3 to Schlachthausgasse station and then take a relaxed walk through the Prater. For departures, the U2 will be extended to 2-minute intervals with five additional trains and bus route 11A will also run more frequently. The Krieau U2 station will be closed for the duration of the removal. On Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, all subway trains will also run one hour longer at night.
For all those who didn't get tickets, there is an equally good alternative program. Because on Thursday, the concert film "Coldplay - Live 2012" will be shown at 9.15 pm at the Film Festival on Rathausplatz. Seats will be in high demand. Tip: It's best to arrive early. To be up close and personal with one of the British band's most impressive shows.
