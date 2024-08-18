Fall in the motor skills park
Girl could no longer secure climber
It was supposed to be a great day for the youth travel group: They wanted to test their dexterity and strength and have fun at the motor skills park in Obervellach. But when the team leader wanted to try out the climbing tower himself and two girls were supposed to secure him, an accident occurred.
At around 11.15 a.m. on Sunday, the 23-year-old wanted to tackle a route on the climbing tower and asked two girls (12 and 13 years old) to secure him. Properly wearing a climbing harness, the 12-year-old belayed the team leader, while the 13-year-old stood by her side as her belay partner and held the end of the rope.
Everything went well on the way up, but the girls asked an employee of the motor skills park for help when it came to abseiling. This guide took over from the 13-year-old and helped the 12-year-old to belay.
But the team leader probably wanted to get to the ground quickly in a big jump, the girl could no longer hold the rope and the guide could no longer get a grip on the rope either.
The 23-year-old fell to the ground from a height of four to five meters. The injured man was flown to Villach LKH by the ARA3 team.
