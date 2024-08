Völler: “Clarity about Neuer’s DFB career soon”

The DFB sports director said that national coach Julian Nagelsmann had the final say, that was "the power" of the coach. The national coach had ruled out any further major personnel changes immediately after the European Championship exit. In the Nations League, the German team will face their European Championship group opponents Hungary in the top division on September 6 in Düsseldorf. Three days later, the top match in Group 3 will be against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Another group opponent is Bosnia-Herzegovina.