Fun at the "Augustwiesn"
The party continued the day after the deluge
It was just before the opening of the main tent of the big "Augustwiesn" on Friday evening when the deluge hit Hollabrunn. After the night's shock, clean-up work followed today - the focus was on the festival grounds, volunteers restored them to a state where the party could continue on Saturday evening.
It was an inferno the likes of which had never been seen before in the Weinviertel: The exact event is still being reported. But - what makes people want to get this project going again?
Although there is a rollercoaster of emotions so soon after the event, event manager Alexander Rausch is convinced: "Right now! Because so many volunteers have been involved in "their" number one event of the year that it should not go down the drain now, all eight members of the organizing team of the "Hollabrunner Volksfestverein" association are convinced.
The opening of the 70th edition of the traditional festival alone (with breaks in between) was a ceremonial act with Minister Klaudia Tanner. "We have our most traditional event back", many were pleased to say.
Stop button would be the wrong reaction
"There were no injuries and a lot of luck in the game", is the most important reason for the club boss to have even considered continuing. On the other hand, although affected by the damage themselves, many felt it was a good idea not to press the stop button right now.
"The commitment of the volunteers was incredible - from repairing damage to private homes or public facilities. On Saturday afternoon, the large tennis hall was already spick and span again, as the "Krone" respectfully noted during a local inspection. Why should anyone go home sad now?
The grounds have been set up, also for charity
Other logical reasons: Hollabrunn continues to assert itself as an eventful town. In addition, the charity aspect was also decisive: Lions and Rotarians moved back into their stands, the supplier companies were not canceled, the hotel rooms are still occupied _ - and much more, argues Wurm: "Despite all the shocking moments and efforts: The people of Hollabrunn showed that you can achieve a lot together, even under the most difficult conditions!"
Details about the storm itself, why many things just went well and why Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province, declared a disaster area follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.