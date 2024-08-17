The party continued the day after the deluge

The grounds have been set up, also for charity

Other logical reasons: Hollabrunn continues to assert itself as an eventful town. In addition, the charity aspect was also decisive: Lions and Rotarians moved back into their stands, the supplier companies were not canceled, the hotel rooms are still occupied _ - and much more, argues Wurm: "Despite all the shocking moments and efforts: The people of Hollabrunn showed that you can achieve a lot together, even under the most difficult conditions!"