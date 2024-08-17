Imminent outbreak?
Mpox crisis: Austria is on alert
The new Mpox variant clade I is on the rise. However, there is no reason for mass vaccinations in Europe.
The new Mpox clade I is putting the world on alert. In the Democratic Republic of Congo in particular, the virus is raging with alarming severity. More than 14,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported this year. "Children in particular don't stand a chance," explains a local doctor. "Their immune systems are not strong enough to fight against the aggressive virus, and in regions with poor medical care they are particularly defenceless." The mortality rate among children in particular is around ten percent.
Rendi-Wagner: "Not under control"
The situation is "anything but under control", explains Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of the European Center for Disease Control ECDC. "Europe and the USA must step up their support to increase testing capacities on the ground and launch vaccination campaigns quickly. However, based on the current data, there is no risk of an outbreak in Europe like the one in Africa."
Mpox clade I
- The new Mpox variant "clade I" causes skin rashes all over the body, not just on typical areas such as the face and genitals.
- Mpox was initially called monkeypox, but the WHO decided on a new name. To prevent discrimination, the name should never include animals or countries.
- It was a coincidence that Mpox was first detected in monkeys; it originates from rodents.
In Austria, Mpox cases must be reported. Since the outbreak began more than two years ago, 348 cases have been recorded. However, there are currently no known infections with the new clade I strain. If necessary, 34,000 vaccine doses are still stored in Austria in order to react quickly in an emergency.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.