Mpox crisis: Austria is on alert

The new Mpox clade I is putting the world on alert. In the Democratic Republic of Congo in particular, the virus is raging with alarming severity. More than 14,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported this year. "Children in particular don't stand a chance," explains a local doctor. "Their immune systems are not strong enough to fight against the aggressive virus, and in regions with poor medical care they are particularly defenceless." The mortality rate among children in particular is around ten percent.