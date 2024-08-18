Vorteilswelt
Lustenau's Cisse:

“There’s a lot of energy in this team”

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 14:35

His dream goal against Rapid II was like a liberation for Austria Lustenau's Namory Cisse. The striker is hoping for more efficiency from his team in the coming games.

Namory Cisse elegantly flicked a free-kick into the right-hand corner from 22 meters against Rapid II. A dream goal that was like untying a Gordian knot for the young striker. "Of course, a goal like that boosts your self-confidence enormously, hopefully the penny has dropped now," he says, seeing his first second league goal as a real relief. The only bitter thing is that his goal to make it 2:1 was once again not enough for a win and Lustenau now only have three draws after three rounds. However, Austria are not alone in being relegated. Ried fared no better last year and had just two points to their name after three rounds. The relegated teams Admira (4) and St. Pölten (1) did not fare much better in the previous seasons either.

This shows how difficult it is for a former Bundesliga team to be successful from the start in a lower division. However, Cisse does not want to talk down the season so far. "Even though we've certainly dropped points, we're still unbeaten. But if we carry on like this, the wins will come soon."

There is a lot of energy in the team and in training. "And we're getting more and more into the game every week." So far, the 21-year-old Tyrolean's main problem has been a lack of efficiency in attack. "Particularly in the first two games, we should have just closed the bag up front."

They play much more structured and clearer up top. In the 2nd division, it's much more chance-based, everything is much more unpredictable.

Austria-Stürmer Namory CISSE

League is new territory
For the Bundesliga-tested striker (26 games), the second division is completely new territory. Cisse sees the difference mainly in the style of play. "They play much more structured and clearer up top. In the 2nd division, it's much more chance-based, everything is much more unpredictable, there are more fouls. In the end, however, the teams with the greatest consistency will come out on top." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dietmar Hofer
