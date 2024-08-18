Lustenau's Cisse:
“There’s a lot of energy in this team”
His dream goal against Rapid II was like a liberation for Austria Lustenau's Namory Cisse. The striker is hoping for more efficiency from his team in the coming games.
Namory Cisse elegantly flicked a free-kick into the right-hand corner from 22 meters against Rapid II. A dream goal that was like untying a Gordian knot for the young striker. "Of course, a goal like that boosts your self-confidence enormously, hopefully the penny has dropped now," he says, seeing his first second league goal as a real relief. The only bitter thing is that his goal to make it 2:1 was once again not enough for a win and Lustenau now only have three draws after three rounds. However, Austria are not alone in being relegated. Ried fared no better last year and had just two points to their name after three rounds. The relegated teams Admira (4) and St. Pölten (1) did not fare much better in the previous seasons either.
This shows how difficult it is for a former Bundesliga team to be successful from the start in a lower division. However, Cisse does not want to talk down the season so far. "Even though we've certainly dropped points, we're still unbeaten. But if we carry on like this, the wins will come soon."
There is a lot of energy in the team and in training. "And we're getting more and more into the game every week." So far, the 21-year-old Tyrolean's main problem has been a lack of efficiency in attack. "Particularly in the first two games, we should have just closed the bag up front."
They play much more structured and clearer up top. In the 2nd division, it's much more chance-based, everything is much more unpredictable.
Austria-Stürmer Namory CISSE
League is new territory
For the Bundesliga-tested striker (26 games), the second division is completely new territory. Cisse sees the difference mainly in the style of play. "They play much more structured and clearer up top. In the 2nd division, it's much more chance-based, everything is much more unpredictable, there are more fouls. In the end, however, the teams with the greatest consistency will come out on top."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.