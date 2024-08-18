“There’s a lot of energy in this team”

Namory Cisse elegantly flicked a free-kick into the right-hand corner from 22 meters against Rapid II. A dream goal that was like untying a Gordian knot for the young striker. "Of course, a goal like that boosts your self-confidence enormously, hopefully the penny has dropped now," he says, seeing his first second league goal as a real relief. The only bitter thing is that his goal to make it 2:1 was once again not enough for a win and Lustenau now only have three draws after three rounds. However, Austria are not alone in being relegated. Ried fared no better last year and had just two points to their name after three rounds. The relegated teams Admira (4) and St. Pölten (1) did not fare much better in the previous seasons either.