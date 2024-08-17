Voting for people of the heart
Fighting for justice on behalf of all people
The "Krone" once again presents the nominated associations of the heart. ÖZIV Kärnten, with around 6000 members, is committed to helping people with disabilities. Voting is underway!
ÖZIV Kärnten - an association that represents the interests of people with disabilities - has around 6,000 members. "We grew out of a self-help group. Today, around 15 full-time employees and over 50 volunteers help out in all districts," says Rudolf Kravanja, President of the regional association. And the work is impressive: Over 4,000 people took advantage of the association's advisory services in 2023, and around 30 barrier-free events were organized.
Fighting for a more inclusive society
ÖZIV also runs a transport service together with the city of Villach and lends out aids such as walkers and wheelchairs at low cost. In addition to all these services, the association set itself the task of fighting for a more inclusive society when it was founded in 1967 and is therefore also involved in various committees for people with disabilities. "We want equal rights for everyone!" says Kravanja. A true association of the heart!
You can still support your favorite club with your vote here until September 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.