Fighting for justice on behalf of all people

Fighting for a more inclusive society

ÖZIV also runs a transport service together with the city of Villach and lends out aids such as walkers and wheelchairs at low cost. In addition to all these services, the association set itself the task of fighting for a more inclusive society when it was founded in 1967 and is therefore also involved in various committees for people with disabilities. "We want equal rights for everyone!" says Kravanja. A true association of the heart!