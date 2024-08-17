15-year-old dead
The whole town hoped in vain for a miracle
There is great sadness in Feldkirchen near Mattighofen following the death of Elias (15). Although it was known that he was in a critical condition after a moped accident, everyone hoped that the popular and well-known boy would survive. Hope was alive for a week, then came the tragic news.
"We all hoped that it would turn out well after all." Mayor Franz Hofmann (VP) from Feldkirchen near Mattighofen knows that the whole community's thoughts are with Elias' relatives. The news that the 15-year-old had died in hospital a week after a tragic moped accident spread quickly in the community of 2100 people in the Innviertel region. "All members of the family are active and well-known in local life," says the mayor. He himself knows the family well, as his father is active in local politics.
Pupil and sportsman
Elias, who completed primary and secondary school in Feldkirchen, was known as a good sportsman, played soccer until a few years ago and continued to be active in the sports club.
Our thoughts are with Elias' relatives. It was known that the boy was seriously injured, but we had all hoped that there would be a miracle and he would survive.
Franz Hofmann, Bürgermeister Feldkirchen/Mattighofen
Young driver involved
As reported, the boy had collided with the car of a 17-year-old from Ostermiething on the evening of August 7 in his home town. Elias was thrown against the windshield and dragged a few meters. Eight days later, he succumbed to his injuries in Salzburg Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
