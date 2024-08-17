The whole town hoped in vain for a miracle

"We all hoped that it would turn out well after all." Mayor Franz Hofmann (VP) from Feldkirchen near Mattighofen knows that the whole community's thoughts are with Elias' relatives. The news that the 15-year-old had died in hospital a week after a tragic moped accident spread quickly in the community of 2100 people in the Innviertel region. "All members of the family are active and well-known in local life," says the mayor. He himself knows the family well, as his father is active in local politics.