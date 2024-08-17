When the risk of over-indebtedness & poverty increases

What are the main reasons for over-indebtedness?

The main reasons for over-indebtedness are still unemployment and a lack of financial education. To counteract this, Pregl is increasingly relying on a special three-pillar model: "In addition to advising and representing over-indebted people, we offer additional prevention focuses: On the one hand in financial education, as more and more young people in particular are affected, and on the other hand with mobile advice sessions such as consultation days in the districts."