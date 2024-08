Philipp Hochmair spotted with a special ring

But even the reigning Buhlschaft Deleila Piasko did not go away empty-handed this year. The Swiss actress prepared well for the moment of the ceremonial ring handover, including her entry in the book of honor. "I practiced my signature all over again. My old one was really illegible," she laughs. She got tips from Verena Altenberger, who is delighted to be back in her home town of Salzburg. And even for a longer period of time. She is filming a historical TV movie in the open-air museum until the end of October.