Seeing Jerusalem

What does the miracle of Jerusalem mean?

"I have not been to Jerusalem," he replied. "As you predicted, I went astray and lost my way. As you suspected, robbers attacked me and broke my arm with sticks. I thought I was going to die from the bite of a snake, I was so shaken by the fever. But I stayed on my path. Suddenly, I don't know how it happened, I no longer felt the need to arrive in Jerusalem. Suddenly I felt an unbridled happiness, a wonderful desire to live. I only ever had Jerusalem in mind, not the withered tree by the road, the scorched fields, the bitter mountains and dried-up rivers. I only ever had the tomb of Christ and the supposed miracle before my eyes. Not the laughter of the child who gave me a piece of his bread. Not the old man who bandaged my arm and took me into his hut. Not the Castilian boy who taught me to play the oud, and not the dying soldier who comforted me instead of me comforting him. I knew then that the miracle of Jerusalem must mean something else. That's when I realized that you don't have to reach your goal to live a successful life."