Drama in Lake Traunsee
Diver had an accident while rescuing his wife
He wanted to help his wife but has since disappeared. A diving drama may have occurred on Lake Traunsee near Traunkirchen. A large contingent of water rescuers and fire department divers are currently searching for a missing 44-year-old amateur diver. The worst must be feared.
This much is known so far: The 44-year-old from Steinhaus near Wels had gone into the water with his wife at the "Madonna" dive site, between the two Sonnstein tunnels. Other divers and an instructor were waiting outside.
Woman slightly injured
The woman is said to have suffered a panic attack at around 11 a.m. at a depth of just five meters. As far as is known, the 44-year-old is said to have tried to hold her back and calm her down underwater. However, this was unsuccessful and the diver broke free. On the surface, she complained of slight ear injuries, presumably caused by surfacing too quickly.
120 meter deep steep wall
But when the other divers looked around, the 44-year-old had not come to the surface. The diving instructor is therefore said to have dived down twice himself to look around. But he was unable to find the missing man.
It is unclear why the alarm was not raised until around 12 noon. It is possible that the diving colleagues believed that their friend had continued the dive alone, but this does not correspond to the training and also sounds unrealistic in view of the fact that the wife made an emergency ascent.
Boats, helpers and divers from seven fire departments and four water rescue bases are deployed. At the diving site, there is a statue of the Madonna on land, which also gave the site its name, then a plateau at a depth of 20 meters before the steep face drops to 120 meters. The operating depth of the rescue divers is 40 meters.
