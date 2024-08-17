Tax cuts
Harris promises big package for the middle class
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has presented her economic policy course in a campaign speech. The Democrat announced tax cuts for families and middle and low-income Americans - and spoke about her own experiences.
During her appearance in the politically contested state of North Carolina, the incumbent Vice President also promised other measures aimed at providing relief, particularly for the middle class, if she is elected President.
As president, Harris wants to introduce a proposal for a nationwide ban on extortionate food prices. She also promised to provide first-time homebuyers with 25,000 dollar down payment assistance. This is a personal concern for her, as she can remember how long her mother had to save up for a house.
Projects require electoral success
Many of her plans require the approval of Congress, whose composition and majority will also be voted on in the election on November 5. Harris did not give details of how she intends to finance the projects.
"Too many people, no matter how hard they work, feel that it is difficult to get ahead," said the Vice President in her speech. She praised the measures and improvements that US President Joe Biden and she had pushed through, but conceded that many Americans were not yet feeling any of this in their everyday lives.
As president, she wants to focus on the middle class, "their economic security, stability and dignity", said Harris.
Trump lashes out at Harris
Republican Donald Trump repeatedly blamed Biden and Harris for the high prices in the USA during his election campaign. "If you think things are expensive now, it will be 100 times WORSE when Kamala is president for four years," the presidential candidate wrote after Harris' speech on his online platform Truth Social. If the Democrat implements "her communist price caps", there will be hunger and poverty, Trump said. America would never recover from this.
