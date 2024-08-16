Alcaraz loses in the second round of Cincinnati

Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (3) and Russia's Andrey Rublev (6) also made it through. The Norwegian Casper Ruud (7) lost to the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he did in the Olympic quarter-finals, this time by the score of 3:6, 1:6. In the 2:30 hour match between Monfils and Alcaraz, the tie-break ultimately decided the match, otherwise neither player had any significant advantages. Alcaraz even scored four points more, while the 37-year-old Monfils could afford twelve double faults with 15 aces. Monfils won the third duel between the two for the first time.