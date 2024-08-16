Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

2:2 against SW Bregenz

Young Bulls dissatisfied after sharing points

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 20:48

Liefering still have to wait for their first home win of the season. The second division duel between the Jungbullen and Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz ended 2-2, with coach Daniel Beichler lamenting the lack of chances.

comment0 Kommentare

With a fine but small following, the Bregenz fans even brought some atmosphere to the Red Bull Arena. Who was also the first to cheer: Nussbaumer curled the ball into the corner of the net - 1:0 for the visitors from the Ländle. Before the break, Reischl made it 1:1 after a beautiful pass from Bendra. Both teams struggled to create anything in attack, so little happened in the sixteen in the second half either.

Zitat Icon

In the second half, it was a game to a goal, but we didn't manage to put the lid on it

Daniel Beichler

Verhounig woke up the somewhat drowsy game and headed the home side in front. "Scoring a goal is always nice, of course, but it would have been good to score the second one as well," said the goalscorer, lamenting the missed chances in particular. A number of opportunities or half-chances were not taken, allowing the Vorarlberg side to get back in front of goal and equalize with a penalty to make the final score 2:2.

"We struggled to get into the game and it took us a while to digest the early deficit. In the second half, it was a game to a goal, but we didn't manage to put the lid on it. I'm very happy with the performance, but not with the result, of course," summed up head coach Daniel Beichler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf