Young Bulls dissatisfied after sharing points

With a fine but small following, the Bregenz fans even brought some atmosphere to the Red Bull Arena. Who was also the first to cheer: Nussbaumer curled the ball into the corner of the net - 1:0 for the visitors from the Ländle. Before the break, Reischl made it 1:1 after a beautiful pass from Bendra. Both teams struggled to create anything in attack, so little happened in the sixteen in the second half either.