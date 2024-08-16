2:2 against SW Bregenz
Young Bulls dissatisfied after sharing points
Liefering still have to wait for their first home win of the season. The second division duel between the Jungbullen and Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz ended 2-2, with coach Daniel Beichler lamenting the lack of chances.
With a fine but small following, the Bregenz fans even brought some atmosphere to the Red Bull Arena. Who was also the first to cheer: Nussbaumer curled the ball into the corner of the net - 1:0 for the visitors from the Ländle. Before the break, Reischl made it 1:1 after a beautiful pass from Bendra. Both teams struggled to create anything in attack, so little happened in the sixteen in the second half either.
In the second half, it was a game to a goal, but we didn't manage to put the lid on it
Daniel Beichler
Verhounig woke up the somewhat drowsy game and headed the home side in front. "Scoring a goal is always nice, of course, but it would have been good to score the second one as well," said the goalscorer, lamenting the missed chances in particular. A number of opportunities or half-chances were not taken, allowing the Vorarlberg side to get back in front of goal and equalize with a penalty to make the final score 2:2.
"We struggled to get into the game and it took us a while to digest the early deficit. In the second half, it was a game to a goal, but we didn't manage to put the lid on it. I'm very happy with the performance, but not with the result, of course," summed up head coach Daniel Beichler.
