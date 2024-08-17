How the MotoGP stars of the future are born

Not necessarily the fastest

"Originally, the championship was intended as preparation for the Junior World Championship, but now it has become a direct stepping stone to the Moto3 class of the World Championship," explains Auinger. The Cup is something very special: once a year, tens of talented youngsters are invited to an assessment, from which the most convincing (not necessarily always the fastest) are selected and allowed to compete on KTM motorcycles for a maximum of three years under Auinger's wing under the Red Bull umbrella - free of charge! "Although free is not quite right, because you have to pay for your own travel and accommodation on site."