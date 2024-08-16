Vorteilswelt
Eleven crashes at once

Even the “sorcerer’s apprentice” pays the price in Spielberg

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 17:35

KTM diamond in the rough Pedro Acosta crashed three times on Friday in Spielberg - and was in good company. There were a total of eleven (!) crashes in the two MotoGP class practice sessions. The best time of the day went to defending champion Bagnaia.

KTM's great hopes for the future rest on the shoulders of 20-year-old Spaniard Pedro Acosta. In his first race on a MotoGP bike from the Mattighofen-based company in Spielberg, however, he had to make some serious sacrifices. Already in the opening practice session in the morning, the "sorcerer's apprentice" first went off in the Münzer chicane, got back on, only to crash again when braking for the fourth corner.

Pedro Acosta crashed three times
Pedro Acosta crashed three times
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

But this time at a much higher speed. In the afternoon, Acosta was hit again, this time in the Jochen-Rindt corner - again at high speed. Despite his three crashes, the Spaniard remained uninjured, but only finished eleventh in the day's classification. However, he was in good company with his crashes.

Acosta only finished eleventh.
Acosta only finished eleventh.
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

There were a total of eleven crashes in the two MotoGP class practice sessions. World champion and Spielberg title defender Francesco Bagnaia set the fastest time of the day, while the fastest KTM rider was Brad Binder (5th). Qualifying (10.50) and the sprint race (15) are on the program for the premier class on Saturday.

Michael Höller
Michael Höller
