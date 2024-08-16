Even the “sorcerer’s apprentice” pays the price in Spielberg

KTM's great hopes for the future rest on the shoulders of 20-year-old Spaniard Pedro Acosta. In his first race on a MotoGP bike from the Mattighofen-based company in Spielberg, however, he had to make some serious sacrifices. Already in the opening practice session in the morning, the "sorcerer's apprentice" first went off in the Münzer chicane, got back on, only to crash again when braking for the fourth corner.