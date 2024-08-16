Wolves continue to open up new territories

It is actually a beautiful sight: In the past few days, two hikers have spotted up to three wolf pups on the Gamserrugg near Werdenberg, around 20 kilometers from the Vorarlberg border. This means that a pack of wolves has now settled north of Lake Walen for the first time. This does not come as a surprise: the Swiss Agency for Nature, Hunting and Fishing had already communicated the presence of a pair of wolves in the Werdenberg region several times this year and pointed to a possible pack formation. The next step is to determine the exact number of pups.