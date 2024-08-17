Shock accusation
23-year-old threatened: “I will destroy you”
48-year-old Viennese woman experienced indescribable violence: her affair hit, kicked and raped her several times - and finally threatened to "destroy" her. The 23-year-old pleads consensuality and will probably do the same at the trial on September 12. Expert reports and witness testimony paint a different, terrible picture ...
Six pages of unspeakable violence - this is how the indictment against a 23-year-old can be summarized. The martyrdom that a Viennese woman experienced over two nights. The relationship with the younger man actually began harmlessly. They met in a club in the city center in September 2023 and had a sexual relationship for a while. However, after the accused took a short trip to Paris, everything changed. He came back a changed man.
Injuries filmed as a deterrent
He brutally raped her for the first time on the night of April 27-28. "He alternately hit her in the face with his right and left fist around 20 times," writes the Vienna public prosecutor's office. "The accused then made a video of the victim to remind her what would happen if she did not obey him." After that, the 48-year-old was under his control and was only allowed to leave the apartment with his consent.
The defendant wanted to control my client by force in every situation of her life. His responsibility is incomprehensible to her.
The young man threatened her: "No matter where you are, look, I'll always be here and even if it's been a year, I'll destroy you." Almost three weeks later, the next attack finally took place: the accused abused the woman for hours with indescribable violence
23-year-old speaks of consensuality
However, he already denied this in the preliminary investigation: "Rather, the victim had a preference for rough sex and a desire for beating, scratching and biting," the prosecution stated. This seems quite implausible when you consider that Philipp Wolm's client has been in close psychological care since May and there is no motive whatsoever for a false accusation. The trial will take place on September 12 at the Vienna Regional Court.
