Mediterranean sets new record at 28.9 degrees

Long periods of heat

ICM researcher Justino Martínez said that it is particularly remarkable that the heatwaves now last for long periods of time. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change already describes the Mediterranean as a "hotspot" of climate change. According to the report, biodiversity has been declining since the 1980s. By 2060, around a fifth of the fish species and invertebrates used for fishing in the eastern Mediterranean could become extinct.