SK Rapid vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 5pm

Rotation planned

With numerous more English weeks awaiting until the end of the year, it will be important for the team's performance in the league to be consistent and work every three days. "That's what it's all about for us now," said Klauß. Rotation will play a role, especially as the first leg of the play-off at Sporting Braga in Portugal awaits next Thursday. "We will certainly rotate again. We'll decide on the starting eleven on Saturday. We need guys who are fully fresh," said the 39-year-old.