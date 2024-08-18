Bundesliga in the ticker
SK Rapid vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 5pm
Third matchday in the Bundesliga: SK Rapid host WSG Tirol. We report live, see ticker below. Current score: 1:0 for Rapid.
Here is the live ticker:
Six wins, one draw, plus one season goal fulfilled with a place in a European group stage: The Rapid engine is running really well at the start of the season. After their impressive performance against Trabzonspor and their confident progression to the Europa League play-off, the Viennese side are back in league action today. WSG Tirol will be their opponents, who, like Rapid, are the first runners-up to league leaders Salzburg with four points after two rounds.
"We are happy about the development. It gives us a lot of confidence and strength in ourselves," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß after the 2:0 home win against the Turkish top club on Thursday evening. A week earlier, the Hütteldorfer had won the first leg 1-0, but then dropped points in the championship with a 1-1 draw at Austria Klagenfurt. "We showed last weekend that we were dominant but didn't win. Now the next step would be for us to land a home win on Sunday," said the German, setting out the direction.
Rotation planned
With numerous more English weeks awaiting until the end of the year, it will be important for the team's performance in the league to be consistent and work every three days. "That's what it's all about for us now," said Klauß. Rotation will play a role, especially as the first leg of the play-off at Sporting Braga in Portugal awaits next Thursday. "We will certainly rotate again. We'll decide on the starting eleven on Saturday. We need guys who are fully fresh," said the 39-year-old.
That was also the case in Klagenfurt due to the many changes, and the result was not satisfactory in the end due to a longer spell outnumbered. "I lacked a bit of positive energy, the fun of the game. We have to change that, I have to have a lot of fun, that's important in these games in the league. We're optimistic that we'll get it right on Sunday," said Rapids' coach. The positive thing for him is that the Trabzonspor game only left him with "minor aches and pains".
Matthias Seidl will probably lead the squad as captain again; it would be his 50th competitive match for "green and white". "We are aware that we can't buy anything from our previous victories, we want to put in another strong performance in the upcoming games and continue to improve," explained the 23-year-old.
The Tyroleans are a welcome opponent for Rapid. The Viennese have won eleven times in the league, while WSG have only managed two draws and a 3-0 win in Vienna on 13 December 2020 - three days after a Rapid European Cup outing in Molde. That was all before the time of Philipp Semlic. The successor to long-term coach Thomas Silberberger has ensured that the Tyroleans are in a better position than ever with four points after two rounds. A 2:1 away draw in Altach was recently followed by a 0:0 against promoted GAK.
"I can sense a small sense of optimism, but we know that it won't be a linear upward trajectory," said Semlic. "We have to be down to earth and assess our performance correctly." Rapid are the big favorites. "But we want to try to bring the WSG face that we showed in the first three games over many phases onto the pitch in Vienna as well as we can," said the WSG coach.
His team lost a test match against Bayern Munich in Unterhaching on Tuesday with 0:3, a game that was a "good incentive". Lukas Hinterseer, Bror Blume and Tobias Anselm were rested due to minor injuries and are now ready for action again. A major challenge awaits them. "They have a clear structure, a clear pattern, clear processes. You can see their enormous individual quality, coupled with euphoria," said the 41-year-old about Rapid.
In addition, the opponent was forewarned after the slip-up in Klagenfurt. "They want to confirm the European Cup games. It won't happen to them that they lack a trace of concentration and tension. They will be sharp," Semlic suspected. Thanks in part to the support from the fans in the Allianz Stadium, which is sure to be packed again. "We still have to be brave and not hide," demanded Semlic. Should he call up Johannes Naschberger, it would be the midfielder's 100th Bundesliga match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.