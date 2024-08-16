Austria’s athletics legend Thun dies

Banned from the stadium

I often met him there, where - after a polite pep talk - he was happy to tell me his "old stories". In 1957, for example, he grinned, the hammer throwers were banned from the infield by the grass guard at a competition in the Vienna stadium so that the grass would not be demolished by the hammer. At that time, the throwers had to move to the Cricketer pitch. As a young athlete, he threw 54.07 m just as the stadium was erupting in cheers. "I told myself that people were cheering for me - and I was so happy!" Back then, he was still in the shadow of the public at the beginning of his career, but later he was always in the spotlight at domestic competitions. However, he did not tolerate any hype about himself and always remained modest.