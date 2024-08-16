Was number 1 in the world
Austria’s athletics legend Thun dies
Heinrich Thun, one of the most successful Austrian track and field athletes of all time, is dead. The Viennese, one of the world's best hammer throwers in the 1960s, died last Wednesday in his home town at the age of 86 as a result of a heart attack. This was announced by his daughter Michaela to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper.
The list of his national and international successes is very long. He reached the Olympic final twice. In Rome in 1960, he came ninth with 63.53 m, four years later in Tokyo he came 15th with 62.76 m, although he had thrown significantly further in the qualifying round with 64.73 m. Unfortunately, back problems had significantly reduced his chances of success. Unfortunately, back problems had prevented him from achieving a much better position there, and even a possible medal. In the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964, Heinrich Thun was one of the favourites.
Number 1 in the world in 1963
After all, he was the best hammer thrower in the world in 1963 with his 69.77 m throw in Leoben on September 15. To this day, this is a first for Austrian men's athletics; before and after him, no Austrian athlete was number 1 in the world at the end of the year.
Twice "Sportsman of the Year"
It is no wonder that the ever so modest Heinrich Thun was voted Austria's "Sportsman of the Year" twice - in 1961 and 1963 - due to his internationally sensational successes, making him the only Austrian men's track and field athlete to have ever received this honor. In addition to his Olympic successes, his fourth place at the European Championships in Belgrade in 1962 stands out in particular, when he missed out on bronze by 33 centimetres with 65.32m.
Nationally, Heinrich Thun was highly superior for decades. Between 1957 and 1963, he improved the Austrian hammer throw record 15 times, from 53.10 m to 69.77 m. In 1966, he became Austrian champion for the ninth time. He ended his great career in the same year. "Heinrich Thun, the best Austrian track and field athlete of the post-war era," was how the then ÖLV President Dr. Erich Pultar paid tribute to him, "had to end his career without winning gold due to a serious injury. His example should inspire our athletes to special achievements in the Olympic year 1964, for the honor of sport and the glory of our fatherland Austria."
Honored by the ÖLV
In 2014, the Austrian Athletics Federation awarded Heinrich Thun the "Austrian Athletics Milestone", which honors the legends of the past and prevents them from being forgotten. Since then, Heinrich Thun has been an annual guest of honor at the "Austrian Athletics Award". Heinrich Thun was also a frequent guest at the meeting of former track and field athletes lovingly organized by Gottfried Gassenbauer, himself also a successful hammer thrower.
Banned from the stadium
I often met him there, where - after a polite pep talk - he was happy to tell me his "old stories". In 1957, for example, he grinned, the hammer throwers were banned from the infield by the grass guard at a competition in the Vienna stadium so that the grass would not be demolished by the hammer. At that time, the throwers had to move to the Cricketer pitch. As a young athlete, he threw 54.07 m just as the stadium was erupting in cheers. "I told myself that people were cheering for me - and I was so happy!" Back then, he was still in the shadow of the public at the beginning of his career, but later he was always in the spotlight at domestic competitions. However, he did not tolerate any hype about himself and always remained modest.
Professionally, he worked very successfully in the Ministry of Education, where he rose to the rank of Ministerial Councillor. He remained loyal to athletics, at least at the meetings of the ÖLV and Gottfried Gassenbauer. Heinrich Thun will always be remembered as a successful athlete and above all as a loving, modest person.
