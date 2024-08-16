Health insurance companies: €265 million loss expected

The additional funds from the financial equalization are not sufficient, after all, some of the funds have already been earmarked for new tasks (including a uniform overall contract, 300 primary care centers, funds for vaccinations, health promotion, ELGA expansion). This leaves only 233 million euros net as additional funds for social health insurance, while the ÖGK itself will receive around 184 million euros in fresh money after distribution among the health insurance providers ÖGK, the Insurance Institution for Public Employees, Railways and Mining (BVAEB) and the Social Insurance Institution for the Self-Employed (SVS). "These additional funds are nowhere near enough to finance the additional tasks mentioned," says Huss.