Regional Health Councillor
Karlheinz Kornhäusl wants to listen and help
Styrian Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl invites all interested parties to regional health round tables. The aim is to improve care in all regions.
"No matter where someone lives, care must not make a difference," emphasizes Kornhäusl. The Provincial Councillor for Health is aware that our entire society is facing major challenges as a result of demographic change, as we are getting older and need more medical support.
Developments in medicine and medical technology are also bringing about major changes in treatment and more opportunities for healing. As a doctor, he knows first-hand where the shoe pinches: "This makes changes in the healthcare system necessary. I want to talk about this, listen and help at the health round tables."
The health round tables in Styria
Health regulars' table on Monday, 19. 8. in the Murtal / Leoben region
Hotel Restaurant Ringrast, 18:00
Ringraststraße 4
8724 Spielberg
Health regulars' table on Tuesday, 20. 8. in the Ennstal / Mürztal region
Kirchenwirt, 6:00 pm
Aigen 8
8943 Aigen im Ennstal
Health regulars' table on Monday, 26. 8. in the South/West Styria region
Gasthof - Hotel - Fleischerei Zur alten Post
Mauthner family, 18:00
Main square 20
8541 Bad Schwanberg
Health regulars' table on Tuesday, 27. 8. in the Graz / Graz-Umgebung region
GösserBräu, 6:00 pm
Neutorgasse 48
8010 Graz
Health get-together on Monday, 2. 9. in the Southeast Styria region
Rasthaus "Zum Dokl", 6:00 pm
Hofstätten 113
8200 Hofstätten an der Raab / Gleisdorf
All questions will be answered
However, there are also many construction sites in the healthcare system. Kornhäusl doesn't want to gloss over anything, but doesn't want to talk down anything either, but rather work through the construction sites step by step: "This often doesn't happen overnight, but it is important that work is done on them. A construction site that is being worked on is something positive, because something new is being created. A problem is a construction site that is not being worked on." All of these questions are put on the table and answered at the health regulars' tables.
You can find more information HERE.
