Shared great news
Dolly Parton will provide “heavenly kisses” in future
Dolly Parton will be providing "heavenly kisses" in future. The singer and godmother of Miley Cyrus is launching her own make-up line.
What stars like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner can do, Dolly Parton has been doing for a long time! The singer has now revealed that she is planning her own make-up line.
Parton was inspired by songs
The cosmetics brand Dolly Beauty will include a collection of lipsticks with the melodious title "Heaven's Kiss". And that's not all: each of Parton's products will be inspired by a song by the country icon.
Alongside a professional photo of herself, in which the artist can be seen in a make-up chair in front of a mirror with a lipstick in her hand, she wrote on her Instagram account: "I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look that way on the outside too ... something's coming."
Never without make-up!
In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, the singer added: "I've always said I'll never leave a rhinestone untried. I've wanted to be pretty my whole life, just like most girls, especially country girls who dream of glamor. I started creating my own little makeup things at home as a kid, and for years I've been known to wear makeup - usually too much."
The new shades of Parton's lipsticks are called "Jolene Red", "Honey Plum", "Rosebud" and "Birthday Suit". As well as her music, the star's products and brand have been influenced by her own experiences as someone who regularly buys and applies makeup: "Every time I apply makeup, I find certain things that I want to include in the line."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.