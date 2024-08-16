Raygun affected: “Didn’t expect hate”

Australian Rachel Gunn, stage name Raygun, failed to win over the jury in the Olympic Breaking competition and yet her performance became a hit online. Raygun earned a lot of ridicule for her unconventional creations. There was also speculation that the 36-year-old had cheated in order to take part in the Summer Games. "I didn't expect so much hate," says the Australian, who is now shocked. But she doesn't want to let it take away her courage and enjoyment of sport.