Performance went viral
Raygun affected: “Didn’t expect hate”
Australian Rachel Gunn, stage name Raygun, failed to win over the jury in the Olympic Breaking competition and yet her performance became a hit online. Raygun earned a lot of ridicule for her unconventional creations. There was also speculation that the 36-year-old had cheated in order to take part in the Summer Games. "I didn't expect so much hate," says the Australian, who is now shocked. But she doesn't want to let it take away her courage and enjoyment of sport.
Raygun clearly lost her three duels in the Olympic breaking competition. She had caused a stir with her own creations and caused laughter in many places. The videos of her performance went viral and the Australian was suddenly confronted with a lot of ridicule and hatred. It was also questioned whether the 36-year-old had legally qualified for the Summer Games.
Raygun remained silent on the subject for a long time, only making a short statement: "Don't be afraid to be different! Go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that will take you," said the Australian. But now she has spoken out in an emotional video on Instagram.
Fighting conspiracy theories
In it, the 36-year-old first thanks all the people who have supported her and emphasizes that the performance in Paris meant a lot to her: "I really appreciate the positivity and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, because that's what I was hoping for. I went out there and had fun, but I also took it very seriously."
However, the Australian was shocked by the numerous negative reactions: "I didn't realize beforehand that my performances would also open the door to so much hate, which was quite devastating to be honest!" The conspiracy theories circulating afterwards also made her sad, Raygun emphasizes.
Request for privacy
The Australian was referring to speculation that the Olympic qualifiers had been manipulated so that she could take part in Paris. A petition, now signed by 50,000 people, has also been launched calling for "accountability" and "transparency" in relation to the way Raygun was selected.
"I worked my ass off preparing for the Olympics and gave it my all," Gunn clarified, before announcing that she now needs a few more days for herself and her family before taking the time to give interviews. "My family, friends and the Breaking community have been through a lot recently, so I want to ask for their privacy," Raygun concludes her message.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
