Frequency: “It’s damn hot with you”

Promising future

The stage prop is reminiscent of a kind of mirrored cable car - Tyrol's Member of Parliament Franz Hörl would have been delighted with it. Frequency and Ski Aggu certainly go together. "I think it's so cool here that I'll probably keep coming back for the next ten years," he says happily to the audience in a soiled T-shirt. Exciting insider tips can usually be found on the Red Bull Stage in the VAZ. Levin Liam and Domiziana could indeed have an exciting future ahead of them. German hyper-pop electronic artist Baby B3ns runs anime across the screen and relies on autotune, before British breakthrough artist Artemas pulls off his mystical pop with R&B quotes and a melancholy voice. He still needs to hone his frontman qualities, which is why he spent two days in Vienna before his first Austrian gig, as he revealed to the "Krone" in an interview beforehand. "I didn't think it would be so damn hot with you". Neither did we.